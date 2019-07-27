Chelsea are in with a chance of completing an impressive UEFA treble in 2019.
They have already won the Europa League, have a shot at winning the Super Cup and could now scoop UEFA’s Goal of the Season honour too.
Pedro Rodriguez is the man charged with making it a hat-trick after his goal against Slavia Prague was nominated for the award.
In truth, he simply supplied the finishing touch to what was a fantastic team move that helped his side to a narrow 4-3 win.
Only goals scored in official UEFA competitions were eligible for the prize, with the Spaniard facing stiff competition from nine other strikes.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]