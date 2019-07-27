<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea are in with a chance of completing an impressive UEFA treble in 2019.

They have already won the Europa League, have a shot at winning the Super Cup and could now scoop UEFA’s Goal of the Season honour too.

Pedro Rodriguez is the man charged with making it a hat-trick after his goal against Slavia Prague was nominated for the award.

In truth, he simply supplied the finishing touch to what was a fantastic team move that helped his side to a narrow 4-3 win.

Only goals scored in official UEFA competitions were eligible for the prize, with the Spaniard facing stiff competition from nine other strikes.