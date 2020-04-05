Wolves attacker Pedro Neto has hailed the impact of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.
Fernandes has been celebrated in England since his January arrival from Sporting CP.
And Neto told O Jogo: “For the moment, Bruno Fernandes (is the best performing Portuguese in England).
“For the impact he had at Manchester United. He’s revolutionised the team.
“He gave them new life, with quality and energy.”
