Spanish forward Pedro Rodriguez has revealed he will be leaving Chelsea this summer, but says at the moment all his thoughts are with the current coronavirus situation.

Pedro is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in June and set to become a free agent and has previously spoken about leaving London.

Spain is the obvious destination for the 32-year-old but the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to see his move delayed with European football indefinitely suspended.

And the former Barcelona man is refusing to think about his future in the midst of the fast-spreading virus.

“I’m terminating my contract, but right now it’s not the most important thing, nor have I stopped to think about it,” he told El Larguero on CADENA SER via Sport Witness.

“From there on what has to do with my future will come, but right now it’s not the most important thing when you don’t even know when you’re going to train again.





“(I’ve talked with) Jordi (Alba), with someone else… and the same, living this situation with much chaos, with uncertainty.

“The confinement, which is also complicated … a little difficult and hard on everything.

“I have not been able to travel either and see my children. I had a chance to be with them, and I could not travel.”

Pedro has also offered his thanks to all those working on the frontline in the fight against the virus.

He added: “It is a situation that is sometimes uncontrollable because there are no means, no resources…”

“I feel very sorry for everything that is happening and the news that we receive from Spain.

“From here we thank once again all the health personnel, the state security forces, the people who are in the supermarkets every day.

“Thank everyone for the work they are doing. I hope we can stop this virus.”

Pedro joined Chelsea in 2015 and has gone on to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.