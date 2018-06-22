The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday in Abuja decried the arrest of Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe by the Directorate of Security Services (DSS).

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the party expressed fears over the safety of the senator, who represents Abia North Senatorial District.

It described the arrest as “gestapo-style’’, adding that it had further confirmed earlier alarm that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has commenced total clampdown on the opposition.

The party said that the attack was particularly targeted at opponents of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

“The clampdown on Abaribe is feared to be in furtherance of the moves to intimidate and emasculate members of the National Assembly who are known for their outspokenness against constitutional violations.

“The PDP notes that the Federal Government has given no reasons for the arrest and detention of Senator Abaribe, who has been kept incommunicado without access to his lawyers and associates.’’

It noted the apprehension of Nigerians following numerous alleged plots by the Federal Government to frame up other lawmakers.

These, according to the party, include President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremmadu, as well as Sen. Dino Melaye and Shehu Sani.

The PDP urged the DSS to immediately declare Abaribe’s whereabouts as well as the charge against him.

“Moreover, the laws of our nation are clear on the process of arrest and prosecution of any citizen and not recourse to clampdown and intimidation,’’ it said.