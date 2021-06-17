Paulo Fonseca’s move to Tottenham is off, with Gennaro Gattuso the new target as Spurs’ search for a manager took another dramatic twist on Thursday.

According to Standard Sport Spurs’ decision not to hire Fonseca is not down to money after reports in Italy claimed the deal broke down over irreconcilable ‘fiscal differences’ between the club and the 48-year-old Portuguese.

Spurs have now turned their attentions to Gattuso, who is leaving Fiorentina after just 23 days as head coach, and are thought to be close to securing a deal with the Italian.

Spurs had agreed in principle a two-year deal for Fonseca to permanently succeed Jose Mourinho, with the option of a further year, but were still sorting through the finer details of his employment, including the makeup of his backroom staff.

Fonseca was the recommendation of Spurs’ incoming managing director Fabio Paratici, who is set to assume responsibility for the football side of the club from July 1.

Paratici also admires Gattuso and held talks with the former AC Milan midfielder during his time at Juventus.

Gattuso is a free agent after leaving his new job at Fiorentina following a row over transfer targets.





The club was reportedly reluctant to agree to signings proposed by the Italian’s agent Jorge Mendes and wanted to instead target cheaper alternatives.

The switch from Fonseca to Gattuso is the latest twist in Spurs’ rollercoaster search to replace Mourinho, who was sacked on April 19.

Their top choice for the job Julian Nagelsmann agreed to join Bayern Munich last month, while his predecessor as the Allianz Arena, Hansi Flick, held talks with the London club but is set to take charge of the German national team after Euro 2020.

Spurs also held talks with Antonio Conte which broke down over the Italian’s demands and reluctance to work with their young players, while they had a brief flirtation with former manager Mauricio Pochettino, who refused to force his way out of Paris Saint-Germain.

Another Spurs target, Brendan Rodgers, has indicated he wants to stay at Leicester City.

Gattuso’s managerial career began as player-manager of his final club, Switss outfit Sion and he had short spells in charge of Palermo and OFI Crete.

He has also managed Pisato, his former club AC Milan and Napoli, with whom he won his first trophy with the 2020 Coppa Italia.