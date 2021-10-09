Paulo Fonseca joins Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard in Newcastle’s list of targets

Newcastle’s Saudi-led takeover is already looking for Steve Bruce’s replacement. The board is not looking for any manager, they want a manager that gets more media coverage. According to ‘The Mirror’ Paulo Fonseca, former Roma manager, joins Lampard and Gerrard in Newcastle’s list of targets.

Mike Ashley sold Newcastle United. Fourteen years later, he believed it was the right time and the right offer for the club to change owners.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is now Newcastle’s new owner, making ‘The Magpies’ one of the richest clubs in the world. Reports in England claim that the English side will have up to 240 million euros to spend on signings.

Steve Bruce does not fit in with the new owner’s plan as they believe he is not the right man to lead this ambitious project. Newcastle’s board is already searching for his replacement.

Gerrard and Lampard are the main favourites. However, Paulo Fonseca is also being considered by the English side.

The former Roma manager was close to joining Spurs this summer to replace Jose Mourinho.

The decision will be taken soon. At the moment Gerrard, Lampard, Fonseca and Conte are the options being considered to replace Bruce.