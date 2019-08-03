<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Paulo Dybala has told Juventus he has no intention of joining Manchester United, putting Romelu Lukaku at risk, according to latest reports.

The two clubs and Lukaku’s agents are all in absolute agreement over the exchange deal and personal terms, so the only hold-up is Dybala.

He returned to Turin on Thursday and is not expected back in training until Monday, but has not yet met with Coach Maurizio Sarri.

La Gazzettadello Sport claim that Dybala has given his first response to Juventus directors over the move and his answer was a resounding no.

He is not prepared to come to Old Trafford and would prefer to either stay at Juve under the new tactician or wait for offers from clubs he feels are more suited to his style of football.

Those would include Paris Saint-Germain and Inter, as the Nerazzurri hope they can offer outcast Mauro Icardi plus cash in an exchange deal between Argentines.

His decision negates that of Manchester United great Cristiano Ronaldo who told him to move to Old Trafford in order to become a champion.

Dybala asked for Ronaldo’s advice in the players’ WhatsApp group over the potential move to Old Trafford, a deal which would see Romleu Lukaku move the other way.

Ronaldo is understood to have approved of Dybala’s move to Manchester, citing that he became a ‘champion’ during his trophy-laden six-year stint at the club.