Paulo Dybala did not get a deadline day move to Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United.

But that doesn’t mean he will be staying at Juventus this summer.

Throughout the rest of Europe, the transfer window remains open until the end of the month, leaving plenty of time for the Argentine to find a new club.

Dybala has been linked with Inter but, according to Corriere dello Sport, will not be allowed to move there. The report claims that such a switch will not be allowed by Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli, even though it could see the Serie A champions sign Mauro Icardi in return.

That leaves two clubs remaining: PSG and Bayern Munich.

PSG could need reinforcements if Neymar is sold and Dybala is considered a leading candidate.

Bayern, meanwhile, could need an attacking option after their deal for Leroy Sané was rocked by the winger’s knee injury.

It’s sure to be an interesting final few weeks across Europe.