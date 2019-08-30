<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paul Dybala reportedly delivered a personal scoop to one Juventus fan who asked him about his future at the Italian giants this week.

It has been a summer of uncertainty for the 25-year-old Argentina international attacking midfielder, given that he has consistently been linked with a move away from the Bianconeri.

Several English clubs, including Tottenham and Manchester United were linked with a move for Dybala, before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on August 8.

Despite that departure route being cut off, the European window remains open for just over a week until September 2 and Dybala is now being linked with a move to reigning French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG will almost certainly step up their efforts to land Dybala should Brazilian star Neymar leave the Parc des Princes for a return to Spain, with either Real Madrid or Barcelona, in the next week.

It appears that Juve would be open to a sale for the right price, despite Dybala becoming a fans’ favourite in Turn since he moved to Turin on a five-year deal from Serie A rivals Palermo in summer 2015, for a fee that could reach 40 million euros.

Juve returned to Serie A action on Saturday with a 1-0 win at Parma with Dybala not adding to his 182 appearances in all competitions, as he was an unused substitute.

But in the build-up to the fixture, the player was approached by a supporter after a training session during the week and was asked if he was leaving this summer.

Delivering his scoop to the happy fan, Dybala was reported to have said “No, no, no!”