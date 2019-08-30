Getty Images

Paul Dybala reportedly delivered a personal scoop to one Juventus fan who asked him about his future at the Italian giants this week.

It has been a summer of uncertainty for the 25-year-old Argentina international attacking midfielder, given that he has consistently been linked with a move away from the Bianconeri.

Several English clubs, including Tottenham and Manchester United were linked with a move for Dybala, before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on August 8.

Despite that departure route being cut off, the European window remains open for just over a week until September 2 and Dybala is now being linked with a move to reigning French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG will almost certainly step up their efforts to land Dybala should Brazilian star Neymar leave the Parc des Princes for a return to Spain, with either Real Madrid or Barcelona, in the next week.

It appears that Juve would be open to a sale for the right price, despite Dybala becoming a fans’ favourite in Turn since he moved to Turin on a five-year deal from Serie A rivals Palermo in summer 2015, for a fee that could reach 40 million euros.

Juve returned to Serie A action on Saturday with a 1-0 win at Parma with Dybala not adding to his 182 appearances in all competitions, as he was an unused substitute.

But in the build-up to the fixture, the player was approached by a supporter after a training session during the week and was asked if he was leaving this summer.

Delivering his scoop to the happy fan, Dybala was reported to have said “No, no, no!”

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories