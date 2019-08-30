Paul Dybala reportedly delivered a personal scoop to one Juventus fan who asked him about his future at the Italian giants this week.
It has been a summer of uncertainty for the 25-year-old Argentina international attacking midfielder, given that he has consistently been linked with a move away from the Bianconeri.
Several English clubs, including Tottenham and Manchester United were linked with a move for Dybala, before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on August 8.
Despite that departure route being cut off, the European window remains open for just over a week until September 2 and Dybala is now being linked with a move to reigning French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.
PSG will almost certainly step up their efforts to land Dybala should Brazilian star Neymar leave the Parc des Princes for a return to Spain, with either Real Madrid or Barcelona, in the next week.
It appears that Juve would be open to a sale for the right price, despite Dybala becoming a fans’ favourite in Turn since he moved to Turin on a five-year deal from Serie A rivals Palermo in summer 2015, for a fee that could reach 40 million euros.
Juve returned to Serie A action on Saturday with a 1-0 win at Parma with Dybala not adding to his 182 appearances in all competitions, as he was an unused substitute.
But in the build-up to the fixture, the player was approached by a supporter after a training session during the week and was asked if he was leaving this summer.
Delivering his scoop to the happy fan, Dybala was reported to have said “No, no, no!”