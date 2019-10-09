<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Juventus star Paulo Dybala has responded to reports linking him with a move to Manchester United which initially emerged last summer.

Of course, the sensational Argentine has been touted for a move to Old Trafford many times over the years but the closest he got to was a few months ago.

Dybala’s situation at Juventus appeared to be at its worst with many believing he would need to leave to get the match-time he desires.

United seemed the obvious solution as he would be guaranteed minutes and could truly become a shining star of the team.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s need for attacking reinforcements and Juventus’ interest in Romelu Lukaku appeared make it the perfect match.

Even if Dybala did actually want to join the Red Devils it’s likely he’d be sighing a huge sigh of relief given how the season’s gone so far.

Juventus have used him increasingly so and it seems he’s much happier now with his minutes while Solskjaer’s side are flirting with the relegation zone.

Perhaps Dybala’s presence would’ve made a difference but if he wasn’t going to come before, he’s definitely not coming now.

Manchester United would have turned their attentions towards far more realistic options and the hope is they can secure a few during the winter transfer window.