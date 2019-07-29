<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paulo Dybala has reportedly decided to stay and fight for his place at Juventus amid interest from Tottenham.

Dybala struggled under Massimiliano Allegri last season, scoring five goals and assisting four in 33 appearances.

According to Sky Italy, after considering his future, the 25-year-old wants to prove himself again with Maurizio Sarri in charge.

Spurs are understood to have enquired for Dybala and would be open to paying €80m for his signature – a club record fee.

Manchester United have also been suggested as potential suitors as part of a swap deal involving wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku.

But a move this summer looks unlikely, with the playmaker returning to training on August 5 following his Copa América involvement.