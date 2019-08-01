<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paulo Dybala is being linked with a move to Manchester United but he won’t come cheap.

A swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku has been touted but Dybala would want a hefty pay packet to make the switch happen.

According to the Times, the Argentine has asked for £10m-a-year after tax to move to Old Trafford.

That works out at around £380k-a-week before tax.

Such a salary would put him alongside David de Gea at the club, behind only Alexis Sánchez and Paul Pogba.

Reaching an agreement with Dybala is now the only way United will be able to get rid of Lukaku, with Inter failing to meet the Premier League club’s £80m valuation of the Belgian.

Any transfer will, though, have to be completed by next Thursday.

Premier League clubs are not permitted to sign players beyond next week, with the season kicking off on Friday evening.