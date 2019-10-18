<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paul Scholes believes that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is the best coach in world football, marginally ahead of Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp.

The two managers are widely regarded amongst the world’s finest coaches, having enjoyed transformative reigns at their respective clubs with the two sides having emerged as the best in the Premier League.

Having won the title in his second season in English football with an unprecedented 100 points, Man City boss Guardiola would help deliver English football’s first-ever domestic treble to the Etihad last season, while Klopp steered Liverpool to glory in the Champions League.

The two look set to rival one another again this campaign, but when asked to split the duo, former Manchester United midfielder Scholes says that he believes Guardiola to be the number one.

“I’d still say Guardiola,” Scholes said on BBC Radio 5Live. “I know Liverpool are eight points clear and they won the Champions League last year, but they’ve not won the league yet!

“Klopp’s a great manager, don’t get me wrong and the football they’re playing and the style of play is magnificent, but I’d still go for Guardiola after what he’s done.

“I’d have Guardiola as number one and Jurgen Klopp as a very close number two.”