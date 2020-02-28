<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United legend Paul Scholes had some kind words for Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo after last night’s 5-0 victory against Club Brugge in the return leg of the Europa League Round of 32.

Scholes who is regarded as one of United’s harshest critic praised the impact of the Nigerian saying his contributions brought back memories of his playing days.

Scholes said: “I am delighted for Ighalo, I think he’s looked really sharp. “He’s not played for a while, we know that, and he’s shown great movement off the ball. He could even have had another.





“He’ll do a good job here, he’ll get chances created for him. He may only be here on a short term deal but he is inspiring future generations who will dream of following in his footsteps.

The former England international was one of the analysts for BT Sport during the match which sent Manchester United into the last 16 of the tournament after playing a 1-1 draw last Thursday.

Ighalo scored his first goal for United in the win, netting the team’s second on the night which earned him a playing rating of seven.

It came after terrific interplay between Bruno Fernandes and Juan Mata, leaving the striker with a tap in.

Ighalo’s goal made him the first-ever Nigerian to score a goal for Manchester United.