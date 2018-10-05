



Alexis Sanchez was “never really needed” by Manchester United, says Paul Scholes, with the Chilean now looking lost at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho moved to land a proven performer during the January transfer window as his contract at Arsenal ran down.

Rival interest from Manchester City was fended off in order to sign the 29-year-old, with his arrival considered to be quite a coup for the Red Devils.

Sanchez has, however, struggled to produce anything close to his best during a disappointing spell and is now seeing his value to the cause queried.

Scholes hopes the South American will come good in time but has questioned why he was acquired in the first place, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: “It’s really tough. We all know the qualities he’s got, he’s shown them at Arsenal, he’s shown them at Barcelona.

“It just hasn’t happened for him for one reason or another – why? I don’t know. I don’t know what he’s doing in training or behind the scenes. We just don’t know.

“It was a signing at the time that I never thought we really needed; I thought the position was covered in Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

“Obviously, I thought he would bring quality to the squad. He hasn’t performed yet. Whether he’s fallen out with the manager – I don’t know. He looks like he’s trying.

“When you’re on a bad run of form, your confidence just goes. There are times when you just don’t want to play and you feel like you can’t kick a ball 10 yards to another player.

“I just hope he gets a chance to show his qualities because we know he has them.”

Sanchez has managed just three goals in 24 appearances for United, with his account yet to be opened for the 2018-19 campaign.

He will get one more chance to find the target before domestic action closes down for the next international break, with under-fire Mourinho set to welcome Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle to Old Trafford on Saturday.