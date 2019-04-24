<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has told teammates he wishes to leave Old Trafford for Real Madrid, according to reports by French publication L’Equipe.

Pogba has long been a transfer target for the Spanish giants, dating back to his time at Juventus before his then-world record £90 million move to the Red Devils.

The France World Cup winner has publicly flirted with Madrid in recent weeks, identifying a move to the Bernabeu as a “dream”.

Manager Zinedine Zidane is a known admirer of the midfielder, and is looking to overhaul an ageing roster that has fallen well short of arch-rivals Barcelona in the race for the La Liga title this season.

L’Equipe is now reporting Pogba is ready to pull the plug on his second stint in Manchester and join the new Zidane project in Madrid in a move that would likely far exceed the fee United paid for his services in 2016.

It is believed Ole Gunner Solskjaer would demand as much as £150 million for his star player, a fee that would necessitate Madrid shedding players and potentially offering players in part-exchange for Pogba, with Gareth Bale one player repeatedly linked with the English giants.

Real Madrid are also chasing Chelsea star Eden Hazard in a deal worth £100 million, which could see their spending skyrocket above £300 million should they secure their targets.