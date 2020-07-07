



Bruno Fernandes has revealed the advice Paul Pogba gave him moments before scoring his free-kick against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Fernandes and Pogba have shown signs of a hugely promising partnership while starting together in the last three Premier League outings.

The pair have inspired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to three consecutive wins, adding a new impetus to the United attack with 11 goals scored in comfortable victories over Sheffield United, Brighton and Bournemouth.

Fernandes has been stealing all the headlines for continuing his remarkable goal contribution record, but Pogba has been unassumingly excellent in a more withdrawn deep-lying playmaker role.

The Portuguese playmaker has completely reversed the fortunes at Old Trafford since his arrival and was again on target with a perfectly placed free-kick to make it five on Saturday.

Fernandes has revealed a conversation with Paul Pogba as he stepped over the set-piece, with the Frenchman advising him to target the weaker side of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.





“That is one thing the coach always says. He always talks to me about this, about putting another wall,” he said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“I can’t listen to this because it was so far but Nema and H did an amazing job. So with H and Nema in front I think I can try my chance in the side of the keeper.

“Paul knows the keeper or he thinks the keeper can suffer in this side. I trusted him and I scored.

“Sometimes you need to do your own thing but sometimes if you listen to your team-mates can help you and help the team and Paul in that moment, he helps me.”

Fernandes has a clear respect for Pogba and the World Cup winner is visibly enjoying playing in the same team as the new signing.

Solskjaer is likely to select the duo in the same midfield as United take on relegation battling Aston Villa at Villa Park on Thursday evening.