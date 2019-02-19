



Paul Pogba is still hurting from last season’s lack of silverware and says Manchester United “want to win something”.

The France World Cup-winning midfielder was sent off in United’s first-leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 – the first loss under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He will be suspended for the second leg in Paris but went some way to making amends with a goal and assist as United knocked holders Chelsea out of the FA Cup on Monday night.

“Losing a game after 11 games without losing hurts and it’s a really bad feeling, so you don’t want this to happen again,” Pogba told MUTV after the victory, which sets them up for a trip to Wolves in the quarter-finals.

“All the competitions are important. We want to win something.

“Last year we didn’t win any trophies. I still remember that. This year we want to win something.”

Pogba made Ander Herrera’s opening goal and headed United’s second from Marcus Rashford’s cross.

“We knew how to hurt them, (by) running behind their midfielders,” added Pogba, who now has 14 goals this season.

“Two runs in the box, two goals.

“My job as a midfielder is not to score goals, it’s more to make assists. But when I get a chance to score goals it’s a great feeling.”

Pogba felt United, who next play Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, had more to give.

“The result was great, but we should do better. We should react even better,” he added.

“We made it harder for ourselves. We can control more, play more and hurt them more with the ball.”

Herrera was deployed in a more attacking role than usual to put pressure on Chelsea playmaker Jorginho.

The Spain midfielder said: “I played a more offensive role, because the manager asked me. He (Solskjaer) told me they struggled in some of the zones around Jorginho and I did it.”