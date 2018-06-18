Paul Pogba has been stripped of France’s winning goal in Saturday’s 2-1 Group C victory over Australia in Kazan, with his 81st-minute strike ruled as an Aziz Behich own goal.

In the final 10 minutes, Pogba was teed up by substitute Olivier Giroud but it was Behich, not the Manchester United man, who got the final touch to deceive goalkeeper Mathew Ryan as the ball bounced over the line via the bar.

Speaking after the match about the possibility of the goal being awarded to Behich, Pogba admitted that the Australian touched the ball but said all that mattered was the three points.

“For my goal, I was helped by the defender,” the 25-year-old told TF1’s Telefoot on Sunday.

“Scoring with your ear or your nose, not just your foot — it does not matter as long as it goes in. I was really pleased that the ball went in and that we were able to win the match.

“That was the most important thing. First match, first win, and all three points — that was the objective.”