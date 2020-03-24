<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United may finally get their wish over Paul Pogba’s future after reports suggest he will be around beyond the upcoming summer transfer window.

The world-class Frenchman has had plenty of rumours floating about in regards to where he will be next season with Real Madrid, PSG, Barcelona and Juventus all said to be keen on him.

Pogba sparked off those rumours initially by admitting he had a desire for a new challenge, hinting at a move elsewhere.

His and his agent’s constant public discussions of a potential departure have rubbed many fans the wrong way.





Even his strongest supporters feel it may be better off for both parties if he moved on this summer.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils are optimistic over Pogba’s long term future and feel their over £100m evaluation of him means most clubs can’t afford him.

Given how the only clubs who can afford him are already well-stocked in midfield, it would take some surprise movements to happen in the summer for the academy product to secure a move away.

In fairness, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has consistently stated that Pogba wouldn’t be sold and it seems Manchester United are sticking to that decision so far.