Paul Pogba has set tongues wagging after he was covertly photographed meeting with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

Pogba is currently recuperating in Dubai from an ankle injury which will keep him out of Manchester United’s monster clash with Liverpool this weekend.

And after he was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, the Frenchman poured fuel on the transfer speculation fire by being spotted with Zidane in the Middle East during the international break.

Paul Pogba meets Zinedine Zidane in Dubai to add fresh fuel to Man Utd transfer talk https://t.co/SBKaoN3V1g pic.twitter.com/rDJQb9m3QS — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 18, 2019

The Madrid boss is believed to be a big fan of his compatriot and was desperate to bring him to the Bernabéu during the close season.

But a move never materialised, despite both Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola making the World Cup winner’s desire to leave Old Trafford public.

Zidane was in Dubai during the international break to speak at a conference relating to the integration of Artificial Intelligence in the sports industry but he is now back in the Spanish capital and is gearing up for his side’s trip to Mallorca this weekend.