Paul Pogba has set a date for his return to Manchester United’s first team, according to The Mail.

Pogba has played only 71 minutes of football since September as he struggles to recover from an ankle injury.

The Frenchman recently published photos of himself in the gym with the caption ‘#onlesauraslesmechants’ which means ‘we’ll get the bad guys’.

The next stage of the 26-year-old’s recovery will be outdoor training at Carrington, which The Mail reports will start within two weeks. It would then take around two weeks to get the World Cup winner fit enough to feature in a competitive game.





This gives Pogba an outside chance of being available for the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on March 8th and means he is likely to be available for the trip to London to face Spurs on March 15th.

Having Pogba fit again will provide a major boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men as they mount a challenge on three fronts, with a top four finish in the Premier League, the Europa League and FA Cup all within their grasp.

Seeing the Frenchman line up alongside new signing Bruno Fernandes is a mouthwatering prospect for Manchester United fans.