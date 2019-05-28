<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to lower his wage demand to move to Real Madrid, according to report.

Pogba is ready to negotiate a deal with with the European Champions and he is willing to receive a payout to actualise his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

That’s according to Okdiario’s chief pundit Eduardo Inda, while speaking on El Chiringuito.

“Pogba is practically done,” he insisted.

“The first to appear will be (Chelsea attacker Eden) Hazard and the next will be Pogba, he has agreed to lower his Manchester salary: from €15m net per year to €12m.

“Adidas is pressing a lot because he is one of the two franchise players of the brand. I think we are talking about between €150-170 million (fee).”

Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has told the club directors that he wants his fellow countryman and Hazard at Real Madrid next season following a disastrous campaign in the just concluded season both in the La Liga and the Champions League.