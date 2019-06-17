<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paul Pogba is willingly to force his way out of Manchester United to join Real Madrid before the commencement of the Red Devils’ pre-season.

The Frenchman and his agent Mino Raiola know that it will be difficult to persuade Manchester United to listen to offer as Pogba is keen on a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Manchester United board headed by Ed Woodward is not prepared to sell the World Cup winner despite Real Madrid and Juventus interest in the attacking midfielder.

A source close to Pogba told AS: “It will be difficult to get him out of there, it’s going to be one of those long signings that last throughout the summer.”

Pogba is eager to see the deal done before United’s preseason kicks off on July 1.

Manchester United is demanding a club record €180m from his suitors.