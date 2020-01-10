<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba isn’t letting his latest setback get him down by getting straight back to business following his ankle surgery.

The Frenchman, who is set to be out for four weeks following his operation, has provided a positive update to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United fans hoping he makes a quicker return than expected.

On Thursday afternoon, Pogba posted a series of short videos onto his Instagram story of him working hard in the gym, alongside the caption: ‘Injured? So what? No excuses.’

The 26-year-old – certainly keeping his spirits up after a tough season due to injuries – was seen performing plenty of strength and conditioning exercises, such as overhead kettlebell lifts and press ups.





Pogba has been restricted to just eight appearances so far this season for the Red Devils because of injuries, and Solskjaer’s side have been struggling without their star midfielder in the side.

United sit fifth in the Premier League, five points off the top four after losing 2-0 to Arsenal last time out on New Year’s Day.

Since then they were also held to a 0-0 draw with Wolves in the FA Cup before suffering a first-half pummeling to arch rivals Manchester City in the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.