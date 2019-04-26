<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paul Pogba has refused to sort out his visa for Manchester United’s pre-season tour to Asia.

According to reports, Pogba is yet to process his application to travel with the team to China for its Pre-season tour in July.

The midfielder, who was included in the PFA Team of the Season on Thursday, has also refused to hold discussions with the United hierarchy over a new contract.

Agent Mino Raiola has reportedly told the club his client will not be signing a new deal – giving Real Madrid confidence they can lure the 26-year-old to the Bernabeu.

And, if the latest reports are to be true, Pogba’s move to Los Blancos could be almost a done deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will take on Inter Milan in Singapore on July 20, before locking horns with Tottenham Hotspur in Shanghai, China five days later.

Solskjaer had enjoyed a wonderful start to life as Manchester United boss.

And the Norwegian has already conceded he cannot guarantee the Frenchman will stay at Old Trafford beyond this season.

Meanwhile, former United striker Alan Brazil believes Pogba should be sold in the summer after the all the trouble he has reportedly caused.