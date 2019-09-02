<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paul Pogba will reportedly reject a new contract at Manchester United after his proposed move to Real Madrid this summer fell through.

Pogba had his heart set on a switch to the Spanish capital but saw his dreams come crashing down after Los Blancos refused to meet United’s €180m valuation.

The France international still has two years left on his original deal at Old Trafford and the club had hoped that he would pen an extension.

However the Mirror claim that will not be the case, with Pogba ready to turn down any new offers from United with the hope of earning that move to Real Madrid.

If so being, Pogba is apparently ready to run down his contract entirely and leave for nothing in 2021.