Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is prepared to leave Manchester United to Real Madrid even after the transfer deadline.

The Manchester United midfielder wants out of the club and he is willing to join Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid this summer, It has been suggested that the Old Trafford directors will insist Pogba won’t be allowed to leave past the August 8 closure of their window.

However, Pogba’s entourage is adamant the saga can run to the end of next month as they want the deal to Real Madrid to materialise.

The confidant told AS: “It is both possible and impossible that Pogba finishes at Real Madrid.

“We must remain calm, we are working on it. Everything could continue until the end of August, why not? Anyway, a transfer to Real Madrid does not depend on Paul.”

Zidane has made it known to the Los Blancos board that he would like Pogba in his team this season and the Real Madrid hierarchy is trying relentlessly to bring the World Cup winner to Santiago Bernabeu.