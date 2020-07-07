



Manchester United star Paul Pogba has had probably a bigger impact on the team than some fans may recognise.

The talented Frenchman has been crucial to his side’s good form since the resumption of the Premier League but his performances have gone a little under the radar in comparison to his teammates.

Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes have stolen the show in particular and while many are pleased with Pogba, he probably deserves more props than he’s getting.

The former Juventus man has never looked happier at Old Trafford and reports claim much of that has had to do with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.





Whatever it is that is helping Pogba produce his best form must continue, particularly if United want to achieve their top-four goals.

A midfielder who consistently passes into the final third is incredibly crucial for a side that often needs to break down tight defences.

Pogba has had to do so from a deeper than usual position and is still putting in some ridiculous numbers.

Not only is it impressive because of how often he threads those passes through but also how quickly he’s climbed up the ranks despite how little he has played this whole season.