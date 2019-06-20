Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would reportedly prefer to rejoin Juventus during the summer transfer window.
Pogba revealed on Sunday that he was keen to take on a new challenge this summer, three years after moving to Old Trafford for a club-record fee.
Real Madrid have been touted as Pogba’s most likely destination, partly due to a mutual admiration between the 26-year-old and French compatriot Zinedine Zidane.
However, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Pogba is angling for a second spell with Juventus, who want to re-sign the World Cup winner.
The report suggests that Juventus will work on attempting to meet Pogba’s wage demands before considering whether to make a formal approach to United.
United are said to be sticking to their £150m valuation of the playmaker, despite just two years remaining on his existing contract.