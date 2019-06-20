<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would reportedly prefer to rejoin Juventus during the summer transfer window.

Pogba revealed on Sunday that he was keen to take on a new challenge this summer, three years after moving to Old Trafford for a club-record fee.

Real Madrid have been touted as Pogba’s most likely destination, partly due to a mutual admiration between the 26-year-old and French compatriot Zinedine Zidane.

However, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Pogba is angling for a second spell with Juventus, who want to re-sign the World Cup winner.

The report suggests that Juventus will work on attempting to meet Pogba’s wage demands before considering whether to make a formal approach to United.

United are said to be sticking to their £150m valuation of the playmaker, despite just two years remaining on his existing contract.