Paul Pogba has pledged to keep giving his all for Manchester United but offered no guarantees over his future.

Pogba provided a pair of assists as United ran out 4-0 winners over Chelsea on Sunday – kicking off their Premier League campaign in style at a buoyant Old Trafford.

It offered a contrast to an often-terse atmosphere surrounding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad during their pre-season preparations, with speculation over Pogba’s next move often making headlines after he expressed a desire to undertake a new challenge in June.

Real Madrid have been linked to the 26-year-old France midfielder, although their attentions have now turned to Donny van de Beek, with Ajax’s asking price thought to be far less prohibitive.

“I’m always good when I play football. I do what I love, it’s my job,” Pogba told RMC Sport.

“I will give my best every time I’m on the pitch.

“Now, we know that there were words. The future will tell [what will happen].

“This point of questioning remains. I am in Manchester.

“I’m having fun with my team-mates, I always want to win the matches.

“I will always give myself thoroughly when I am on the pitch.”

Solskjaer has been unwavering in his public support of Pogba and offered a predictably glowing take on his all-action display.

“Paul can do many jobs, the attacking midfield job and today more the link player,” manager Solskjaer said.

“And when you’ve [Victor] Lindelof, [Harry] Maguire and David [De Gea] at the back, they can feed the ball, so he’ll get it in good positions. He can do everything a midfielder can.

“He was asked to play the sitting role and first half I thought Chelsea pegged us back so he had to do loads of running down the channels, they created a few problems then, but we’re fit, he’s fit.

“The pass for the third goal was fantastic and the run and pass for the fourth, I just wanted him to go all the way.”

Solskjaer added: “I’ve always said he’s a top, top lad, he’s such a professional. He loves playing, whether it’s training, a behind-closed-doors match or here at Old Trafford.

“He grows more when he comes here. He’s a World Cup winner, he’s come so far in his career. he just wants to play.

“He’s confident and wants the ball. Yeah, he lost it a few times, but get back on the ball and play.”