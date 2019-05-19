<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The former Juventus player, Paul Pogba, has marked Ramadan, the Islamic holy fasting, with a trip to the pilgrimage city, Saudi Arabia.

The 26-year-old Man United talisman had made the trip at the end of each of the last two Premier League campaigns.

Pogba who could be on his way out of Old Trafford soonest was joined on the trip by Chelsea loaned player to Everton, Kurt Zouma.

The Frenchman on his Instagram posted pictures from the holy city with the caption: “Never forget the important things in life.”

The former Old Lady’s man has previously been to Mecca on Hajj too.

Rather than jetting out to his favourite vacation spots such as Las Vegas in the United States and Ibiza in Spain, Paul decided to make the pilgrimage trip at the end of the 2018/2019 season.

Meanwhile, he is also expected to be named in the France squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers which comes up in June after which it is expected that the world cup winner makes a decision on his future at the Old Trafford.