Manchester United are now just days away from being able to field a side that includes both Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

According to The MEN, Pogba has been putting in extra training sessions at United’s Carrington training complex as he nears a return to action.

The Frenchman has not played for the Reds since Boxing Day and has been recovering from ankle surgery.

Last week manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that ‘Paul’s still working with the physios outside and he won’t be training with the first-team until next week’.

According to that schedule, the 26-year-old will be joining in full training some time during the next 72 hours.





The normal period between starting full training and being ready to play a competitive game is between ten days and two weeks, giving Pogba an outside chance of playing some part in the second leg of United’s Europa League tie with LASK a week on Thursday and a reasonable expectation of playing in the FA Cup tie against Norwich City on the 22nd March.

There is then an international break before the Premier League resumes on the 4th April with a tricky away tie at Brighton.

Whether Pogba ultimately stays at Old Trafford or not at the end of the season, the idea in the meantime of seeing the Frenchman line up alongside the supremely gifted Bruno Fernandes represents a mouthwatering prospect.

Pogba has been reported to be excited to play alongside the Portuguese international and Fernandes also seems to be cultivating the relationship, having liked Pogba’s latest Instagram post a day ago.