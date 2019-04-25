<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has been named in the PFA Team of the Year, the UK Metro reports.

Pogba was the only non-Liverpool or Manchester City player to make the PFA Team of the Year.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard misses out in a side which is dominated by Liverpool and Manchester City players.

The team is set to be revealed on Thursday and is voted for by players in the Premier League.

Four Liverpool players have made the cut, including Virgil van Dijk, who has won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year ahead of Raheem Sterling.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been named in the PFA Team of the Year for the second successive season, while Bernardo Silva is also included after his brilliant season for the Premier League champions.

Hazard misses out for the second year running, despite being on the six-man shortlist for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year.