<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba will miss Monday’s French team training session for their upcoming Euro-2020 qualifiers, coach Didier Deschamps said Monday.

Pogba “has an ankle problem” following United’s 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday.

“He is having tests in Manchester and I am waiting for the results,” Deschamps said at the French training centre.

He said he had been told that Pogba would not appear for the 5:00 pm (1500 GMT) session.

France plays Albania on Saturday and Andorra the following Tuesday in Euro 2020 qualifying.