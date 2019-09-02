Manchester United’s Paul Pogba will miss Monday’s French team training session for their upcoming Euro-2020 qualifiers, coach Didier Deschamps said Monday.
Pogba “has an ankle problem” following United’s 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday.
“He is having tests in Manchester and I am waiting for the results,” Deschamps said at the French training centre.
He said he had been told that Pogba would not appear for the 5:00 pm (1500 GMT) session.
France plays Albania on Saturday and Andorra the following Tuesday in Euro 2020 qualifying.
