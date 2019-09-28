<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Paul Pogba has reportedly told Manchester United that he wants an astonishing €650,000 (£600,000) a week deal to stay at the club.

The Frenchman pushed to leave Old Trafford over the summer, admitting back in June that he wanted to “pursue a new challenge”.

Ultimately, though, a potential move to Real Madrid or Juventus failed to materialise.

Now a story in Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed that contract talks between the player and United have begun, with the Red Devils looking to nail down their most marketable star.

Negotiations have got off to a testy start however, with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola telling the club that his client wants €650,000-per-week if he is to remain beyond his current deal, which ends in 2022.

That equates to €35m per year, which would make Pogba one of the best-paid sportspeople in the world and is €4m more than Cristiano Ronaldo earns at Juventus.

Pogba is a doubt United’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Monday after aggravating an ankle injury in their EFL Cup win over Rochdale in midweek.