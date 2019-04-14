<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Paul Pogba says Manchester United’s Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona is “not closed”, despite losing at home in the first leg.

A Luke Shaw own goal gave Barca a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday, and makes them strong favourites to end United’s European campaign in the second leg at the Nou Camp on Tuesday.

However, after his two penalties gave United a 2-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League at Saturday, Pogba made it clear he is confident they can pull off a shock in Spain.

He said: “We have to think about the next one, the next game, get some rest and get focused on Barcelona. That’s why we play football, to play against those teams, to play those games.

“A Champions League quarter-final is just beautiful. We just have to enjoy it, give our best and trust ourselves.

“The game is not done, it’s not closed. I know it’s Barcelona, we’re playing in their home, but it’s never closed. It’s still 90 minutes.

“The first half is gone, now it’s the second half.”