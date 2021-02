Manchester United ace, Paul Pogba will miss Sunday’s Premier League trip to West Brom through injury, but Eric Bailly could feature after returning to training.

Solskjaer added: “We’ve had a rare opportunity to do a little bit of training and actually some recovery.





“You’ve got Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and then not a game until Sunday, so that’s been a rarity for us really.

“But Paul is still out. Eric’s been training so that’s a boost for us.”