



Paul Pogba believes Manchester United have made ‘huge’ improvements and says the club new found balance has led to ‘a proper team’ under Ole Gunnar Solsksjaer.

Manchester United face Southampton this evening looking to extend an unbeaten run which has stretched to 17 games in all competitions either side of the season’s suspension, the club set to climb to third in the Premier League should they seal victory over the Saints at Old Trafford.

The upturn of form has seen the likes of mid-season signing Bruno Fernandes and academy graduate Mason Greenwood thrive in a new-look side, and Pogba has spoken of his excitement for the future following a promising period for the Red Devils.

“Like I said before, it’s about the team. You can call it a proper team,” Pogba told the United Review.

“Sometimes before, we were maybe too defensive or too offensive and we didn’t have this balance or this control; now you can see we have that balance and there is more structure and we’ve been working hard on that.

“The improvement is huge and you can tell that. It’s always good to have that improvement, but you don’t want to stop it, you know you have to keep working. There is a lot of stuff to do, we are not there yet but we are on the way, and if we keep doing what we’re doing now, then I think there is nothing that can stop us to get to where we should be.”





Pogba is confident the current side can add silverware to the club’s vast collection before the season’s end, insisting Solskjaer’s side are targeting the Europa League and FA Cup in addition to securing a top four finish and Champions League qualification.

“United is about trophies, we know that. And there are trophies we know we can get and we can win,” said the midfielder.

“We don’t want to let this opportunity go away. We’re going to do our best to go and get those two trophies by giving everything.

“We feel great. That is the mentality now – you have a positive mentality when you have a good result, but you also have to have the ability to get through the games like we did in the last few games.

“Every game is a final and we have to get the result that we need, that’s the mindset. It’s never enough for us, we have to carry on and keep fighting and keep pushing yourself to get better and better.”

United face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup next weekend, while they have one foot in next month’s Europa League quarter final, holding a 5-0 advantage over Austrian side LASK in their last 16 tie.