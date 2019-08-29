<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has maintained his stance on his move to Real Madrid as he is not willing to renew his current deal with the Old Trafford giants.

The Frenchman has told the Manchester United board that he will not renew his current contract in a bid to force a move out of the club.

The report in Marca says that the former Juventus midfielder made it known to the Manchester United’s hierarchy that he had no plans to renew his deal, which expires on June 2021.

It is claimed that he is willing to trend on the same path as Eden Hazard for showing calmness and not creating disruption, but being firm in his desire to join Los Blancos.

Manchester United has rejected Real Madrid approach for the World Cup winner at €165m (£150m) which Real Madrid was reluctant to match this summer