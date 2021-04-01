



Paul Pogba is reportedly ‘almost certain’ to leave Manchester United this summer as speculation once again surrounds the midfielder.

Pogba’s future has rarely been out of the headlines in recent years with the 28-year-old having often agitated for a move away from the Red Devils, the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus amongst the clubs to have been linked with a move.

The France international will have just a year remaining on his contract this summer and Tuttosport are reporting that fact could force the club into his sale, with familiar interest in his services from some of Europe’s elite.

Controversial agent, Mino Raiola, declared that Pogba’s future with United was ‘over’ in an ill-advised interview in December and as the summer window approaches the rumour mill looks set to kick into overdrive.





Pogba responded to those comments with an impressive run of form in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, though reports of unrest have regularly surfaced with the Frenchman often making more headlines off the pitch than on it.

Having departed the Red Devils on a free transfer for Juventus in search of first-team football, Pogba returned to the club four years later in an £89m world-record deal, but has struggled to live up to expectations on a consistent basis.

United are without a major trophy since winning a League Cup and Europa League double in his debut campaign and an exit is now claimed to once again be on the agenda.

United are unlikely to want to lose one of the club’s most valuable assets, but a big-money bid could prove tempting given the player’s contract situation and Solskjaer’s desire to address his side’s issues at centre-back, centre-forward and holding midfield this summer.