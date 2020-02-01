<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Juventus are reportedly intensifying their attempts to re-sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer.

Pogba admitted last summer that he was ‘open to a new challenge’ and is widely expected to leave Old Trafford after another underwhelming campaign.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have jumped ahead of Real Madrid in the queue to sign the 27-year-old, who spent four hugely successful years in Turin between 2012-16.





The Bianconeri are also hoping to fend off interest from Liverpool and Chelsea to sign Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Tonali has enjoyed a breakout season in Serie A and with Brescia battling relegation, is unlikely to remain in Lombardy.

Both players are expected to cost in excess of €100m which would mean Juventus having to sell some players.