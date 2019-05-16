<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma marked Ramadan by visiting Mecca with close friends.

The 25-year-old World Cup winner who could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer after been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, while Juventus and Barcelona are also said to be interested in France international.

Pogba who uses his social media to share a picture of himself and Zouma who spent last season on loan at fellow Premier League side Everton on the ground with the caption.

Pogba has used the end of the season to make the pilgrimage, rather than jet out to the usual footballer hotspots, such as Las Vegas and Ibiza as the former Juventus star is expected to be in the France squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers next month before a decision is made on his club future.