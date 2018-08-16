Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho will “figure it out” at Manchester United, says Dimitar Berbatov, with talk of a transfer for the French midfielder considered to have been exaggerated.

While Premier League clubs have seen their recruitment deadline pass, teams across Europe remain in the market for late additions in their respective windows.

Pogba has, as a result, continued to be linked with big money moves to the likes of Barcelona – despite the La Liga giants ruling themselves out of the running.

Berbatov doubts that a deal will be done, with United still looking to an £89 million ($113m) asset for inspiration against a backdrop of reports regarding a supposed rift between star player and manager at Old Trafford.

The former Red Devils striker told betfair: “I was very happy with the display of Paul Pogba against Leicester, it was a real captain’s performance.

“He was everywhere on the pitch, passed it well, took the penalty with confidence – considering it was the first game, it was very encouraging.

“There has been chat in the media about him being unhappy, but I think the newspapers and social media are always focused on that side of things, trying to find problems that aren’t necessarily there, constantly exaggerating – it’s on the pitch that matters.

“These stories are not good for anybody, but Jose and Pogba will figure it out.”

Pogba impressed on his first outing since helping France to World Cup glory as United edged out Leicester 2-1 on home soil.

Mourinho’s men are now up and running for 2018-19 and Berbatov believes another season of winning football lies in store for the Red Devils – even if it is not the most entertaining at times.

The Bulgarian added: “I said last week that I thought Manchester United’s game with Leicester would end in a low-scoring win and it ended up being a tight one.

“United were a bit lucky in the end – Leicester had a great chance to equalise at the death – but overall it was a deserved win, and a good way to kick off the season.

“I know some United fans want a more expansive attacking game and I can understand their frustrations, but the result is the most important thing, especially at the start of the season, and you need to be tactically clever.

“If you win every game by a single goal you still get maximum points!”