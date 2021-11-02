Paul Pogba informs agent about Juventus decision

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has told Mino Raiola that he prefers a move to Juventus over potentially joining Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid.

This comes from La Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim that Pogba has made his willingness to return to Juve clear to the Bianconeri and he recently held a meeting with Raiola to inform him that he favours a move back to the Old Lady.

It has been stated that the Growth Decree ruling in Italy will make sure that Juve have to pay less tax on Pogba’s wage demands of €14 million per season and instead of having to pay €28 million per season, they’d have to pay along €21 million per season for his wages. On top of that, Pogba could be willing to take a wage cut to join Juve.

For that, Juve would have to make some room in their wage budget and that can be done by the sale of Aaron Ramsey in January.