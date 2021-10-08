Paul Pogba hints at possible Juventus return

Paul Pogba has hinted that he could return to Juventus next summer, as the speculation surrounding the midfielder’s future continues to gather pace.

The 28-year-old’s current deal at Manchester United is due to expire next June, meaning that, as it stands, he would be free to hold discussions with foreign clubs in January.

A recent report claimed that the France international was preparing to turn down interest from elsewhere to sign a new £400,000-a-week deal with the 20-time English champions.

However, Pogba has suggested that he could return to the Old Lady at the end of the season, with the World Cup winner revealing that he is still in contact with his former teammates in Turin.

“I always talk with my former teammates at Juventus, [Juan] Cuadrado, [Paulo] Dybala… Now I’m a Man Utd player, I still have a year on my contract, then we will see. I want to finish the season well there, then we’ll see,” Pogba told Sport Mediaset.

Pogba, who is currently away on international duty with France, previously left Man United on a free transfer to join Juventus in 2012, and the midfielder won four Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies at the Italian club.