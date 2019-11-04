<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and his girlfriend Maria Salaues were seen listening to Burna Boy’s song “Gbona” from the Africa Gaint Album which was released on July 2019, through Spaceship Entertainment.

The 26-year-old France international who has missed the club’s last seven matches in all competitions due to injury where sustain in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League in September.

Pogba is not the only superstar that has caught the Afrobeat bug, Brazilian star, Neymar Jnr was seen listening to Burna Boy’s Ye in the Gym, while Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum’s has Wizkid and Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards and MTV EMA Awards for Best African Act on his music playlist.

In a video that appeared on Social Media, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was seen listening to the song along with his partner in the car.

Pogba and his partner Maria Salaues catching a vibe last night 🎶 pic.twitter.com/2GEKwQ3dLj — utdreport (@utdreport) November 3, 2019

Manchester United saw a four-game unbeaten run ended with a 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday and club-record signing Pogba watching his side from the sidelines.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side host Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday before another home game against Brighton on Sunday before the latest international break before back-to-back home league game in early December against Aston Villa and then Tottenham Hotspur and away trip to Etihad Stadium on December 7.