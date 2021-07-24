Football

Paul Pogba future at Manchester United remains uncertain amid PSG links

1 min ago
Agency
Paul Pogba is ‘increasingly unlikely’ to sign a new contract extension at Manchester United amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Paul Pogba is ‘increasingly unlikely’ to sign a new contract extension at Manchester United amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Talks between Pogba’s representatives and United failed to find a resolution with reports claiming a concrete offer had been rejected by the France midfielder.

The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his current deal and United must now make a decision on whether to sell him this summer or allow him to see out his contract.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Pogba – but as yet, there has been no official bid or club-to-club contact.

Pogba, who can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January, wants to assess all his options before deciding on what is likely to be the last big contract of his career.

Get more stories like this on Twitter and Telegram

Recommended Stories

Related Stories