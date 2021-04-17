



Paul Pogba says it’s a joy to play alongside Bruno Fernandes.

The 28-year-old missed six weeks of football due to a hamstring injury and returned to fire Manchester United to victory away to AC Milan in the Europa League.

The World Cup-winner has since helped United into the semi-finals of the Europa League – and the Reds look set to secure second place in the Premier League to mark progress on last season’s third place finish.

We host Burnley at Old Trafford tomorrow with unhappy memories from our last meeting against the Clarets. United losing 2-0 in January 2020 to Sean Dyche’s side was one of the lowest points of the season.

Ahead of the match, Pogba says he loves what Fernandes brings to the club.





“I enjoy playing with Bruno,” Pogba told MUTV, as quoted by RTE. “He’s someone who understands the game and understands the movement that can give you a beautiful pass, he can finish too.

“He’s all over the place, he can do everything really… except defending! But really, it’s always a joy to play him, to understand him. He understands me as well, he can take my position, I can take his position as well.

“I think he suits the team, he’s a very dominant influence in our team.”

Paul Scholes expressed an opinion earlier in the week that he would like to see United play with one less ‘sitting player’, and with Pogba moved closer to Fernandes in the centre as it would make United’s midfield more focused on attacking.

In turn, that would open up more opportunities for our players in wide positions.