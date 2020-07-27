



Paul Pogba has hinted he expects to stay with Manchester United and play in the Champions League next season.

The French midfielder, a target for Real Madrid and former club Juventus, played the full 90 minutes as United beat Leicester 2-0 to seal a third-place finish in the Premier League and ensure they will be playing in Europe’s elite tournament next season.

And from his social media activity, Pogba appears to be planning to be at the club next season and is looking forward to returning to Champions League action with the Red Devils.